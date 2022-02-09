Bedford College head takes on world yacht challenge, inspired by parents' life on the ocean wave
"It will be the opportunity of a lifetime"
Bedford College's Charlie Whewell is tackling a major yacht race, inspired by his parents.
The head of higher education and partnerships is taking part in the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race in June-July 2024.
He will be aboard for the 7,000km North Atlantic homecoming leg of this prestigious sailing circumnavigation.
Charlie is busy raising funds - some of which will go towards his chosen charity, the NHS Organ Donation Team - and has already trekked up Mount Snowdon.
He said: "It will be the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of something which raises so much money for good causes."
He's not the first member of the Whewell family to take on such a challenge.
Amazingly, in the 1990s, his parents sold the family home and sailed around the world.
And his widowed dad continues to live afloat, now residing aboard a Dutch barge on the canals of France.
The first of his four weeks of Clipper Training is booked for this July and Charlie is hoping to get plenty of additional time on the water to build his sea legs between now and the race.