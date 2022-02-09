Bedford College head takes on world yacht challenge, inspired by parents' life on the ocean wave

Bedford College's Charlie Whewell is tackling a major yacht race, inspired by his parents.

The head of higher education and partnerships is taking part in the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race in June-July 2024.

He will be aboard for the 7,000km North Atlantic homecoming leg of this prestigious sailing circumnavigation.

Charlie Whewell

Charlie is busy raising funds - some of which will go towards his chosen charity, the NHS Organ Donation Team - and has already trekked up Mount Snowdon.

He said: "It will be the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of something which raises so much money for good causes."

He's not the first member of the Whewell family to take on such a challenge.

Amazingly, in the 1990s, his parents sold the family home and sailed around the world.

And his widowed dad continues to live afloat, now residing aboard a Dutch barge on the canals of France.