Bedford climber stranded 23,000ft up mountain for THREE DAYS is found safe

By Isabella Boneham
Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:21 BST
A climber from Bedford has been rescued after being stranded for three days on a mountain in India’s Himalayan north.

Fay Manners was ascending a rocky section of the Chaukhamba-3 peak in India’s Uttarakhand state with Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the US when they became stranded. They were rescued on Sunday (October 6).

They were first reported stranded on Thursday (October 3) when a rock fall severed their rope, sending their bags – along with crucial supplies like food, tents and climbing gear – into a gorge. The mountaineers also lost most of their communication equipment, but managed to send out an emergency message the same day.

Former Dame Alice School pupil Ms Manners told local reporters on Sunday: “We were pulling up my bag and she (Dvorak) had her bag on her. And the rock fall came, cut the rope with the other bag, and it just went down the entire mountain.”

Fay Manners, of BedfordFay Manners, of Bedford
The rescue operation took 80 hours to complete and involved the Indian air force and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

Rajkumar Negi, a spokesperson for India’s disaster management agency, said two Indian Air Force helicopters dispatched on Friday (October 4) to help with the search were unable to locate the climbers.

However, on Saturday a French mountaineering team, which was also attempting to climb Chaukhamba-3, located the pair and relayed their coordinates to rescue authorities. The Indian air force said on X, formerly Twitter, that it airlifted the climbers on Sunday “from 17,400ft, showcasing remarkable co-ordination in extreme conditions”.

