Bedford climber stranded 23,000ft up mountain for THREE DAYS is found safe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A climber from Bedford has been rescued after being stranded for three days on a mountain in India’s Himalayan north.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fay Manners was ascending a rocky section of the Chaukhamba-3 peak in India’s Uttarakhand state with Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the US when they became stranded. They were rescued on Sunday (October 6).

They were first reported stranded on Thursday (October 3) when a rock fall severed their rope, sending their bags – along with crucial supplies like food, tents and climbing gear – into a gorge. The mountaineers also lost most of their communication equipment, but managed to send out an emergency message the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Dame Alice School pupil Ms Manners told local reporters on Sunday: “We were pulling up my bag and she (Dvorak) had her bag on her. And the rock fall came, cut the rope with the other bag, and it just went down the entire mountain.”

Fay Manners, of Bedford

The rescue operation took 80 hours to complete and involved the Indian air force and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

Rajkumar Negi, a spokesperson for India’s disaster management agency, said two Indian Air Force helicopters dispatched on Friday (October 4) to help with the search were unable to locate the climbers.

However, on Saturday a French mountaineering team, which was also attempting to climb Chaukhamba-3, located the pair and relayed their coordinates to rescue authorities. The Indian air force said on X, formerly Twitter, that it airlifted the climbers on Sunday “from 17,400ft, showcasing remarkable co-ordination in extreme conditions”.