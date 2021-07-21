Bedford Cineworld claims cinema is the best place to chill as temperatures continue to soar

As we struggle to cope with the hot weather - which is set to continue until Friday - there's always plenty of advice on how to keep cool.

Taking endless cold showers or loitering in your nearby supermarket's frozen food section are always good for starters - but Bedford Cineworld has suggested hanging out there.

The cinema - at Aspects Leisure Park - is trying to entice movie lovers to come along and chill out with its air conditioning.

One user even tweeted: “You had me at air-con. Can I stay overnight?”

Unfortunately, Cineworld - which has confirmed it is maintaining social distancing - cannot offer overnight stays.