Bedford Cineworld claims cinema is the best place to chill as temperatures continue to soar
It's either that or hang out at the frozen food section at the supermarket
As we struggle to cope with the hot weather - which is set to continue until Friday - there's always plenty of advice on how to keep cool.
Taking endless cold showers or loitering in your nearby supermarket's frozen food section are always good for starters - but Bedford Cineworld has suggested hanging out there.
The cinema - at Aspects Leisure Park - is trying to entice movie lovers to come along and chill out with its air conditioning.
One user even tweeted: “You had me at air-con. Can I stay overnight?”
Unfortunately, Cineworld - which has confirmed it is maintaining social distancing - cannot offer overnight stays.
Pity.