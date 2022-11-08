Over 60 trees will light St Paul's Church with decorations inspired by well-loved musicals during this year's Christmas Tree Festival.

Running from November 30 to December 4, there'll be over 30 choirs and instrumentalists filling the space with music – while the trees will be decorated by community groups, schools and firms.

This year, it’s hoped money raised will go to Bedford Hospital for projects including the Primrose Car Service which transports patients for radiotherapy, as well as St Paul's to help with running costs and support for the vulnerable.

Bedford Pipe Band will open the festival on Wednesday, November 30 at 10.30am.

And the annual festival concert takes place on Friday, December 2 at 7.30pm.

The Woburn Piano Trio will perform pieces by Mendelssohn, Vivaldi and Beethoven as well as Christmas favourites. Tickets cost £17.50 which you buy online or by calling 01234 783181.