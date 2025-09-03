Bedford child star wins role of Ginny Weasley in new HBO Harry Potter TV series

Rising child star Gracie Cochrane has been celebrating after being selected to join the cast of the new Harry Potter TV series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gracie, a former pupil of Bromham Lower School, will play Ginny Weasley, alongside twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George Weasley and Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley.

The exciting news all Harry Potter fans had been waiting for was announced with a photoshoot of the Weasley actors, also featuring Alastair Stout as Harry’s best friend Ron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And some may have spotted the Weasley family being filmed for the first time as production for the new TV series recently took over London King's Cross Station for iconic Platform 9 and 3/4 scenes.

Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Gracie Cochrane, Alastair Stout. Picture: HBO

Gracie joined the crew dressed in orange dungarees, a striking crochet cardigan, and clashing yellow socks and red sandals. She was seen pushing a trolley with one of the young wizard's cases.

The 11-year-old actress, has already tasted success after starring as Jemima Potts in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which went on tour after its West End run. She also starred as Young Éponine in Les Misérables at Milton Keynes Theatre and was part of the choir in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice.

Because of her filming commitments, Gracie will not be joining her old school friends at the beginning of the new school this week but will be enrolling in a mini-school during the breaks in filming when she is not needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracie is represented by the prestigious Sylvia Young agency.

HBO Max, Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming service will be bringing fans the new scripted Harry Potter series, adapted from JK Rowling’s beloved book series, in 2027.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.