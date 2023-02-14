An award winning Bedford-based dementia charity ceelbrated its 10th anniversary this month.

Tibbs Dementia Foundation has, with the help of its team of skilled volunteers and staff, already helped thousands of people across the county to live better with dementia.

Its wide range of specialized local services and activities range from Music 4 Memory and Cognitive Stimulation Therapy to sporting and leisure activities, all designed to provide opportunities for people at every stage of dementia to have some fun, make new friendships and create new memories.

CEO and co-founder, Sarah Russell (on right with orange top) with Jeni Melia, co-founder and music therapist, who runs our Music 4 Memory classes. Pic: Carol Forse

Being awarded The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in 2018 was a particular highlight and encouraged Tibbs to be even more ambitious as it increased the number of classes across Bedfordshire and organised larger events like the Big Sing and Country Park Stride Out, art exhibitions and trips to the seaside.

Reflecting on Tibbs’ 10-year journey, CEO Sarah Russell said: “Our hard-working volunteers and staff have done an amazing job, bringing hope and support to families across Bedford Borough and more recently Central Bedfordshire.

“We always recognise that every family’s dementia journey and experience is unique but our mix of activities, designed to support cognitive, physical, emotional, and overall well-being, does help reduce people’s isolation and improve quality of life.

“Tibbs is determined to create dementia friendly communities across the whole of Bedfordshire. If you join us, we will be there to support you and your family every step of the way.”