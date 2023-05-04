Bedford charity supporting families celebrates 10th anniversary with black tie ball and new logo

The event also raised more than £8k for FACES

A Bedford-based charity that helps support families has celebrated its 10th anniversary at a fundraising black tie ball.

FACES (Family and Children’s Early-Help Services) celebrated its landmark birthday on Saturday (April 29) with the ball at The Mercure Hotel – and raised £8,396.

It also unveiled its new logo.

FACES was established in 2013, to support local families under stress so that they can provide a safer, happier and healthier home in which children can thrive and reach their full potential. It does this through a range of quality-tested services, including one-to-one home visiting and support groups, often led by a team of dedicated volunteers.

Families may be facing mental or physical health problems, domestic abuse, poverty, child exploitation or behavioural issues. The charity helps around 1,400 individuals per year.

FACES CEO Michaela Martindale said: “It was a fantastic evening to celebrate this milestone anniversary. We are grateful to all of the staff, volunteers, individuals and businesses who enable us to do our much-needed work. We are always looking at ways to assist with the emerging needs of families in the community and welcome anyone who would like to support us to get in touch.”