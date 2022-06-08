Bedford charity helps schoolchildren become mini chocolatiers

Most children are experts when it comes to eating chocolate but for six Bedford youngsters, they got the chance to discover how to actually make the treat.

Bedford charity Creating Memories teamed up with award-winning Sandy chocolatier Aneesh Popat to work with special educational needs, disabilities or life-limiting illnesses aged eight and over.

The youngsters got the chance to design their very own chocolate creation, with the six winning designs being sold as part of a special box earlier this year.

Creating Memories chocolate competition winners with The Chocolatier, Aneesh Popat

Aneesh said: “It was fantastic to meet these amazing children, who had all been so imaginative with their chocolate designs. I loved helping them to make some wonderful chocolate treats to enjoy, allowing them to get covered in chocolate.

“Each child left the session with their creations, and memories that I hope will last for a long time. I know that I will truly treasure this experience.”