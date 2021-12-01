Bedford charity given £366k by the National Lottery to help support those affected by child exploitation
"Link To Change has given me hope for my future," says 16-year-old
Bedford charity Link To Change has been awarded £366,783 over three years by the National Lottery.
The funding will help support its work with children and young people affected by child exploitation.
The charity - which has been running since 2003 - plans to use the grant to provide one-to-one support, outreach work, group programs and youth participation.
Hayley Brown, CEO of Link To Change, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to provide crucial services to those children and young people most in need.
"This is important because it reduces the threat and harm of exploitation and safeguards their future.
Harley, 16, said: “The support that my Link To Change worker has given me hope for my future. I was involved with a group that were no good for me and got myself into a lot of trouble. I’ve left them all behind and I’m doing OK.”