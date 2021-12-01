Bedford charity given £366k by the National Lottery to help support those affected by child exploitation

Bedford charity Link To Change has been awarded £366,783 over three years by the National Lottery.

The funding will help support its work with children and young people affected by child exploitation.

The charity - which has been running since 2003 - plans to use the grant to provide one-to-one support, outreach work, group programs and youth participation.

Hayley Brown, CEO of Link To Change, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to provide crucial services to those children and young people most in need.

"This is important because it reduces the threat and harm of exploitation and safeguards their future.