A Bedford charity tackling homelessness, displacement and isolation has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon.

King’s Arms Project was founded over 30 years ago as a response to help people sleeping on the streets of Bedford. The charity provides professional advice and innovative solutions to those at risk of homelessness and social isolation.

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “King’s Arms Project provides such vital work for those who need it most across Bedford and we hope our donation will help the team continue their efforts.”