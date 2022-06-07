Bedford cerebral palsy charity given £5k for Platinum Jubilee

Bedford and District Cerebral Palsy Society (BDCPS) has been awarded £5,000.

The Arts Council’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund by Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation gave the cash to ensure creativity played an important role in community celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

BDCPS worked with Spectrum Community Arts to deliver sensory experiences to ensure children with disabilities and their families were part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

