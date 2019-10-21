Bedford Caribbean takeaway wins at national food awards

A popular Bedford restaurant has proved a real jem after it was named the Best World Cuisine at the Food Awards England 2019.

Jemz Caribbean, which is run by husband and wife duo Sandra and Patrick Harris, opened up shop on Ampthill Road in 2015.

Jemz Caribbean owners Sandra and Patrick

And after the takeaway was named as a finalist for the national award ceremony, the pair picked up a coveted award.

Sandra and Patrick said: “To be nominated for such a prestigious award was a great achievement for us in itself, but to actually win is just incredible.

"We are still in shock and are just so happy. To also know that we were nominated by the public is wonderful as we are committed to delivering a first-class customer experience."

The Good Food Awards were hosted by Creative Oceanic to celebrate the best in the food industry, from the excellent restaurants, chefs and servers, to the specialists and suppliers

Team Jemz

"We do have amazing and incredibly loyal customers who we would personally like to thank for their support over the years. Without them this award wouldn’t have been achievable," Sandra and Patrick added.

The black-tie ceremony took place on Monday, October 14, at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.