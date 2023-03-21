Bedford carers aged just 4 and 9 get a bedroom makeover for Young Carers Action Day

“Being a young carer means that at times a child has the responsibilities that even many adults may struggle with”

Two young carers from Bedford aged just four and nine have had a bedroom makeover in recognition of the amazing care they give to three of their family with health conditions.

Carers in Bedfordshire teamed up with bpha, Baileys heating company, Bellgroup and Bedford Repair Café to transform the sisters’ bedroom. Bedford volunteers Amina Pagliari and Ayesha Magree also donated their time, with Amina, a fine art student, coming up with the concept for the room while Ayesha added the finishing touches.

Janice Styles, young carers lead at Carers in Bedfordshire explained: “Being a young carer means that at times a child has the responsibilities that even many adults may struggle with, juggling schoolwork and caring for a family member whilst still a child. But young carers are amazing young people and Young Carers Action Day is in recognition of this at times overlooked section of our community.

The sisters' bedroom after the makeover

“We know how important it is for young carers to have a space of their own, a little sanctuary away from the busyness of the day-to-day. With the support of our partners, the girls now have a special place to relax, play and sleep.”

Jim Playle, community engagement officer at bpha added: “We’ve worked with Carers in Bedfordshire on a few projects, but bringing together a group of contractors to make a huge difference to two of our youngest residents is the most rewarding to date. It’s shocking to be told that some children start caring for others from as young as four years old, so the activities and events Carers in Bedfordshire run play a huge role in letting them just be children for a little while.

"The team have gone one step further with this bedroom makeover – the girls have a special, fun space of their own and they truly deserve it. And I’d like to thank Bell Group, Baileys Heating Company and Hurley Electrical for their willingness to give up their time and materials to create this fantastic space.”