Bedford care service for autistic adults and those with learning disabilities gets glowing report

A care service in Warwick Avenue has been given high praise with a special shout-out to its "kind and compassionate" staff.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Warwick Manor as "outstanding" overall - with inspectors extremely impressed by the quality of support people received.

The care service, run by Glenholme Specialist Healthcare (Northern Region) Ltd, was visited in October - and at the time of inspection supported eight people.

Warwick Manor

Warwick Manor registered with CQC in July to provide personal care to people with learning disabilities and mental health needs, and autistic people.

Personal care includes help with personal hygiene and eating.

The inspection found people using the service received excellent care that was safe and responsive to their needs, as well as supportive of their individual aspirations.

Following the inspection, CQC rated the service outstanding overall and for being caring and well-led. It rated it good for being safe, responsive and effective.

Debbie Ivanova, CQC deputy chief inspector for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: “Our inspectors were extremely impressed by the quality of support people received at Warwick Manor, which helped them live full and healthy lives.

“Central to this was the service’s exceptionally kind and compassionate staff who built an environment where people enjoyed social events and a real sense of community.

“Giving people maximum possible control over their lives was part of the service’s ethos, and this helped people shape and understand their care.

“Staff also supported people to succeed in daily tasks such as shopping and decorating their rooms to their preferences, giving people further independence and self-worth. Where needed, staff worked with people to overcome anxieties which held them back.

“Behind the service’s success was exceptional leadership, driven by a desire to deliver the best possible outcomes for people in every way the service could.

“Everyone we spoke to – people using the service and their relatives, as well as its staff and external healthcare professionals – commended the service’s manager. Her commitment and vision meant the service was providing the best care for people, despite challenges posed by the pandemic.