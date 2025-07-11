Bedford care home receives top 'outstanding' CQC rating

A Bedford care home supporting people with learning difficulties has been rated outstanding by The Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The government inspection agency handed Pathway House in Wyboston the top rating following an inspection in May.

The care home, run by Accomplish Group Support Limited, supports autistic people and people with a learning disability, with personal care. At the time of the inspection, seven people were living at the home.

At the previous inspection, CQC identified four breaches of a regulation related to safe care and treatment, dignity and respect, person centred care and good management. Pathway House had made the improvements CQC advised and was no longer in breach of any regulation.

The care home has received CQC's top rating of 'outstanding'. Image - Google

The care home improved in a number of areas including:

how effective the service is, which went from requires improvement to outstanding

how safe and well-led the service is has improved from requires improvement to good

how caring the service is has improved from good to outstanding.

How responsive the service is, has remained ‘good’.

Inspectors found a positive, supportive culture, safety improvements, an enhancement in care and support, the introduction of healthier food, more staff to accompany residents on outings, and consistent care, with joined up thinking between partner companies.

CQC spokesperson Stuart Dunn said: “Our inspection team saw passionate staff delivering exceptional care to the people they supported. We were impressed with the improvements and progress made since our previous inspection which had a positive impact on people’s lives. People were now happy living at the service and felt content and relaxed.”

He described ‘positive’ relationships between staff and residents, giving an example of a resident asking which staff member would be supporting them later, to which a picture was shown in response, resulting in visible happiness from the resident.

He said they also saw staff supporting people to take positive risks while helping them feel comfortable.

He added: “Staff and leaders at Pathway House should be delighted with our report’s positive findings. We look forward to seeing their continued progress. Other services should look at this report as an example of best practice.”

The report will be published on CQC’s website in the coming days.