Bedford care home put in special measures as Care Quality Commission takes action to protect residents

Hepworth House in Bedford

A Bedford care home has been put in special measures as the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has dropped its rating from requires improvement to inadequate.

The watchdog has imposed urgent conditions on Hepworth House following the inspection in January – preventing it from admitting new residents without CQC approval.

The home on St Georges Road, which cares for up to 20 older people with a physical disability and people living with dementia, has also been told it must send monthly reports detailing its improvements.

And it has been issued warning notices over its person-centred care and management.

A spokesman for Hepworth House, which is run by 313 Healthcare Limited, said it was “extremely disappointed” with the report, adding: “While we recognise that certain areas required improvement we do not agree with all aspects of the report’s conclusions.”

The CQC has dropped the home’s overall rating from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘inadequate’. It has also been dropped to ‘inadequate’ in the effective category, and from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’ in the caring category. The safe, responsive, and well-led categories remain ‘requires improvement’.

Stuart Dunn, CQC deputy director of operations in the East of England, said inspectors were “deeply concerned to find staff didn’t always respect people’s rights when providing care and didn’t always know how to safeguard people from abuse.”

He added: “Managers hadn’t ensured staff had the support, training or information needed to care for people in a safe and person-centred way.

“Some people had been given personal care against their will, despite having full capacity to make decisions about their own care. This violated their dignity and human rights, and managers had failed to recognise this, which is unacceptable.”

They also found that allegations of abuse or incidents where people had been harmed had not been fully investigated or reported.

And many people’s care plans and risk assessments weren’t detailed enough for staff to be able to meet their needs.

Mr Dunn added: “Some people weren’t always given a voice in planning their care and we saw their choices weren’t always respected.

“While most people we spoke to were happy with their care and said staff were kind, we found not everyone’s care met the standards they deserve and we expect.”

Inspectors also found:

> People’s medicines weren’t always managed safely.

> Staff hadn’t always immediately sought medical help when people sustained possible head injuries.

> People weren’t always given information in ways tailored to their needs.

> Some people’s end-of-life care plans were incomplete or didn’t clearly outline their wishes.

> People said there were usually enough staff, and staff responded to call bells promptly. However, inspectors saw some periods in the day in which people would be left with minimal engagement.

> Managers had improved and re-decorated the home since the last inspection, but some issues remained – a fire escape was partially blocked and wardrobes weren’t always secured to prevent them falling.

> Management hadn’t identified many of the issues found by inspectors, showing a lack of oversight of people’s care.

> Some staff had been subjected to assault by residents experiencing distress. Leaders spoke with staff following these events to ensure they were ok, but had not always learned from these incidents to protect both the people living in the home and staff

However, People’s relatives said the home communicated with them well, and staff and people living in the home said leaders were approachable.

The Hepworth House spokesperson added: “The safety, well-being, and dignity of our residents remain our highest priority. We take these concerns very seriously and have already implemented significant changes to address the issues raised. We are working closely with local authorities, healthcare professionals, and regulatory bodies to ensure that necessary improvements are made swiftly and effectively.

“Despite the report’s findings, we want to acknowledge the dedication of our staff, who continue to provide compassionate care to our residents. We remain committed to delivering the highest standards of care and ensuring that every resident is treated with respect and receives the support they need.

“We will continue to work transparently and proactively with all relevant agencies to demonstrate the progress we are making and to ensure the best possible outcomes for those who call Hepworth House their home.”