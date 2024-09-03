Azalea House

A residential care home that offers support to up to eight adults with learning disabilities and mental health needs has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission after an inspection in July.

It’s the first time Azalea House, in Winifred Road, has received such a classification.

The home – run by Pathways Care Group Limited – was also rated good for how safe, effective and responsive the service was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CQC East of England deputy director of operations Stuart Dunn commented that Azalea House staff should be really proud of the service they’d created.

He added: “Inspectors were delighted to find an exceptionally person-centred service, where managers and staff went the extra mile to ensure people received the best possible care and really understood what people needed.

“The outstanding leadership translates directly into positive experiences. People told us they felt valued, respected, and genuinely cared for. The service has created a culture of inclusivity and empowerment, where people’s needs are met with compassion and professionalism.

“Their privacy and dignity were always respected and upheld.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "Leaders at Azalea House supported staff with robust policies and processes, enabling them to deliver not just safe and effective care, but also care that is compassionate and person-centred. For example, staff received specialised training to support residents in having maximum choice and control over their lives.

“They consistently asked people for their choices and consent throughout the day and residents’ achievements were showcased on the wall of praises, celebrating successes and fostering a positive environment.”

Inspectors also found Azalea House was designed to support people’s well-being. The home was well-maintained and pleasantly decorated and offered several communal areas where residents could spend time as they chose.

Staff fully understood the importance of promoting equality and diversity, recognising that everyone was different and lived a unique life. They were committed to supporting people without judgement and regularly reviewed incidents and accidents, discussing what went wrong and identifying ways to improve practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident told inspectors: “This is definitely the best support facility I have been in.”

The relative of another said: “It has saved my (family member). The support is brilliant.”

Visit the CQC’s website to read the full report.