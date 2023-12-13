Bedford care home donates toys to children's residential home

“Christmas is such a special time for children”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Playtime will be so much more fun for local children thanks to a Christmas toy donation from a Bedford care home.

Residents at Elstow Manor Care Home, Bedford Road, couldn’t wait to hand the special toys over to Sunflower House which is a specialist children’s residential home. It offers short breaks for children aged seven to 18 and gives them a chance to make new friends and grow their independence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunflower registered manager Sally Summers said the children would be thrilled to receive the gifts.

Handing the gifts over the Sunflower House

She added: “We are delighted that the residents at Elstow Manor have been thinking of the children at Sunflower House especially over the Christmas period.

“We always looking for new specialised toys that the children can enjoy.”

Elstow Manor resident Bob Rice, aged 85 said: “It was lovely to be part of this project and to see the lovely toys and present them to Sunflower House.

“Christmas is such a special time for children.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elstow Manor regional community relations lead Val Foley said: “Thank you to Sally and Helen for coming to see us and telling us all about the wonderful work they do at Sunflower House.