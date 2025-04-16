Bedford care agency says its taken steps to improve after CQC inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bedford care agency has been told it requires improvement after inspectors found that "people were not always safe using the service."

But Bionicare, which is based in Clapham, said it had made the "necessary improvements" as requested by the inspector, during an assessment in January and February.

The agency, run by the provider Artsermon Ltd, was rated Good for care and responsiveness – but the report, said improvements were needed in the areas of safety, effectiveness and leadership.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found breaches of regulation in relation to safe care and treatment and staffing levels, that incidents and accidents were not always reviewed effectively and that individual care plans were not always as clear or detailed as they could be.

However, the report did praise staff for having a good understanding of safeguarding, and that residents’ home environments were kept safe.

The report also found that some aspects of living in a supported living setting were not always being considered or followed, however it said that staff did work well together and with other professionals to help support people in the best way possible.

The CQC concluded that the service was not always well-led, saying they found a breach of regulation in relation to good governance, and that audits were not always completed, particularly in relation to safe staffing levels.

However, they added that the management team were dedicated and passionate about the service, and had started to take immediate action to improve it following the inspection.

On the areas rated as Good, the report described staff as kind and compassionate and said they enjoyed working at the service, and said residents were happy with the support they received and the relationships they had with staff.

A spokesperson for Bionicare said: "We acknowledge that the issues raised in the initial report have been addressed, and we have made the necessary improvements as outlined by the inspector.

"The inspector himself has stated that he knows the residents are safe and well looked after.

"The rating was put in place as part of a procedural step, and the inspector has confirmed that he will return this month for a follow-up inspection to reassess the situation.

"We are confident that the improvements made will be reflected in the upcoming inspection."