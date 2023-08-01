Bedford car retailer using cutting-edge AI to detect if you are distracted, intoxicated or overly tired

It’s looking at brain monitoring to improve safety

A Bedford car retailer is hoping to keep drivers safe with the future introduction of cutting-edge AI (artificial intelligence) technology.

Bells Motor Group Bedford, on Riverfield Drive, is looking at advanced technology from CorrActions – a deep-tech brain monitoring AI start-up set to disrupt brain activity monitoring and driver understanding.

Using sensors in prominent areas of the car – like the steering wheel – the CorrActions software monitors micro muscle movements that reflect brain activity to detect abnormalities. These can include a variety of cognitive symptoms, including a driver being distracted, intoxicated or overly tired.

The revolutionary software will increase the understanding of the effect of human behaviour on driving, ultimately improve safety.

Clive Bell, managing director at Bells Motor Group Bedford, said: “We’re passionate about making cars and the people in and around them safer.”