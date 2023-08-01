News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Bedford car retailer using cutting-edge AI to detect if you are distracted, intoxicated or overly tired

It’s looking at brain monitoring to improve safety
By Clare Turner
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:29 BST

A Bedford car retailer is hoping to keep drivers safe with the future introduction of cutting-edge AI (artificial intelligence) technology.

Bells Motor Group Bedford, on Riverfield Drive, is looking at advanced technology from CorrActions – a deep-tech brain monitoring AI start-up set to disrupt brain activity monitoring and driver understanding.

Using sensors in prominent areas of the car – like the steering wheel – the CorrActions software monitors micro muscle movements that reflect brain activity to detect abnormalities. These can include a variety of cognitive symptoms, including a driver being distracted, intoxicated or overly tired.

The fully electric Volvo XC40 introduces brand new infotainment systemThe fully electric Volvo XC40 introduces brand new infotainment system
The fully electric Volvo XC40 introduces brand new infotainment system
Most Popular

The revolutionary software will increase the understanding of the effect of human behaviour on driving, ultimately improve safety.

Clive Bell, managing director at Bells Motor Group Bedford, said: “We’re passionate about making cars and the people in and around them safer.”

For more info visit Bells Motor Group Bedford here or call 01234 360666.

Related topics:Bedford