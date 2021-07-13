Bedford car dealership's seven-figure loan to pay for MOT testing centre and 16 electric charging points
It's part of a major revamp at the showroom
Bells Motor Group is revamping its Bedford showroom with the support of a seven-figure loan from Lloyds Bank.
The Bedford car dealership has used the funds to invest in a seven-stage development of its Riverfield Drive showroom - which includes a new workshop and MOT testing facility, a valeting facility as well as 16 electric vehicle (EV) charging points.
Clive Bell, managing director at Bells Motor Group, said: “With the UK’s target to slash emissions and ultimately achieve net zero, it is important for us to modernise and keep up with the changing landscape, and the new EV charging points and upgrades across the site will help to future-proof our business.”
Khush Johal, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “Bells Motor Group is a fantastic business with a growing footprint across the South East and Midlands. The intensive development of its showroom in Bedford is testament to the success they have enjoyed so far and will stand them in good stead as they continue to grow."