Bedford car auctioneers helps those in crisis at Christmas with festive food

Car auctioneers Copart are helping those in need at Christmas with festive food essentials.

Called Christmas in a Box, the appeal means food will be donated to All Nations Church in Bedford.

Copart’s head office in Wootton has supported the appeal for several years - and this year have been joined forces with teammates from its new Customer Excellence Centre in Franklin Court, Bedford.

Staff at Copart

Staff filled boxes with donations of seasonal treats like Christmas puddings and selection boxes.

The donation boxes were delivered to All Nations Church, in Brickhill Drive, which supports the work of Bedford Foodbank.

Copart also made a financial donation towards the appeal.

Last year, the Christmas in a Box appeal enabled All Nations Church to distribute over 860 boxes, reaching over 2,100 people in the Bedford area.

There are over 2,000 foodbanks across the UK, who have all seen demand surge this year.