The factory was dismantled yesterday

Bedford Community Policing Team helped dismantle the factory in the Queens Park area.

A police spokesman said: “The subject of cannabis will always spark debate but the fact is illegal drugs give criminals the opportunities for exploiting the most vulnerable in our society. This has a massive knock on effect and causes great harm to our communities.

“It is our duty to protect those vulnerable individuals and communities from this.

“We will continue to target those who exploit vulnerable members of the community through drug related criminality and any other means.”

If you see anything suspicious or wish to report a crime, you can go to the Bedfordshire Polie website at http://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/