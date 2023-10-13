Bedford cafe claims title for Best World Cuisine in the south in national food awards
A Bedford cafe is celebrating after winning a top food award.
Customers describe Jemz Caribbean’s goat curry as ‘tasty and tender’ and their jerk chicken ‘to die for’ – so it’s not surprising that the cafe and takeaway on Ampthill Road has won the Best World Cuisine (South) category in The Food Awards England 2023.
The family-run business offers traditional homemade Caribbean and Jamaican food, and picked up the award at a ceremony on Monday (October 9) at The Birmingham Conference & Events Centre.
The awards – based on public votes – aim to recognise excellence across various categories, showcasing the best food establishments England has to offer.
A spokesperson said: “These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of the country’s food industry, and the hard work of those who provide exceptional culinary experiences to their customers. The winners should be proud of their achievement, as they represent the very best of England’s food scene.”