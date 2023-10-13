Bedford cafe claims title for Best World Cuisine in the south in national food awards

Their tasty and delicious authentic Caribbean and Jamaican food has won Jemz Caribbean Cafe and Takeaway a place in this year's prestigious Food Awards England 2023

A Bedford cafe is celebrating after winning a top food award.

Customers describe Jemz Caribbean’s goat curry as ‘tasty and tender’ and their jerk chicken ‘to die for’ – so it’s not surprising that the cafe and takeaway on Ampthill Road has won the Best World Cuisine (South) category in The Food Awards England 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family-run business offers traditional homemade Caribbean and Jamaican food, and picked up the award at a ceremony on Monday (October 9) at The Birmingham Conference & Events Centre.

The awards – based on public votes – aim to recognise excellence across various categories, showcasing the best food establishments England has to offer.