Bedford cafe announces it’s to close next month
Nomad Cafe has announced it is closing for its summer break today, July 18, and will then re-open for its last weekend of trading from August 8 to August 10.
It's the second cafe/restaurant to cease business in recent weeks after the closure of Bridges in Riverside Square, Bedford, last month.
A message posted by the Nomad Cafe on social media, stated: “After a heartfelt journey filled with cherished moments, cultural celebrations and countless cups of coffee shared with you, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close Nomad Cafe.
"Our final day of operation will be Sunday, August 10. This chapter is closing not with regret but with deep appreciation for every conversation, every laugh, and every memory created within these walls. You’ve helped us turn a small space into something so much more; a community rich with spirit and stories.
"Following our summer break the cafe will reopen from August 8 to August 10 offering one last chance to gather and soak up the warmth of Nomad.
“If you’d like to enjoy one of our beloved chimney cakes we kindly ask that you pre-order at least one day in advance that we can prepare them fresh for you.
"As we prepare for this transition we hope you’ll stop by to say goodbye, share a final toast, and take a little piece of Nomad with you.”
Devastated customers shared their response to the news. One said: “I'm so sorry to hear this. You made a lovely space and your food was delicious” while another commented: “Sorry to hear you’re closing - fabulous coffee in a lovely environment.”
The cafe has been approached for a comment.