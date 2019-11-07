Bedford businesses asked to create a better experience for disabled customers

Tuesday's event is part of Purple Tuesday

That is the question that shoppers will be asked on Tuesday (November 12), as part of plans being launched by Bedford Borough Council, Access Bedford, Autism Bedfordshire, Bedford BID, Bedford and District Access Group, Bedford and District Cerebral Palsy Society and the Harpur Centre.

Representatives from the ‘Bedford – An Inclusive Town Group’ will be in the Harpur Centre asking shoppers about their experiences and ideas. It will coincide with a national day called Purple Tuesday.

And these will be used to create a new Inclusive Town Charter.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said, “We are committed to improving accessibility and inclusiveness across the town and I’m delighted to support Purple Tuesday in Bedford.

“We support its vision to see disability as an opportunity and to be part of addressing the inequality that exists for disabled people through increasing accessibility for everything they do.”