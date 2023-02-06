A Bedford business has raised £5,000 for Sue Ryder during a year-long partnership.

Sue Ryder, which operates St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, was chosen as consulting company Assure Consulting Ltd’s charity of the year by its 50-strong team of staff at the start of 2022.

Since then the big-hearted employees have taken on a number of fantastic fundraising feats, including scaling two of the highest peaks in Wales within 24 hours, completing 5k or 10k at the Bedford Running Festival and walking under the stars at Sue Ryder’s Starlight Hike event.

The team Assure Consulting Ltd hand over £5,000 to healthcare charity Sue Ryder

In addition, they organised a staff bake-off, spent a day on the golf course where fines were paid in the form of donations to the charity, hosted a World Cup sweepstake and participated in Sue Ryder St John Hospices’ curry and quiz night.

A group of staff also went to the hospice to help tidy the grounds for staff, volunteers and patients to enjoy.

In total, Assure Consulting Ltd have donated £5,000, which is the equivalent of around 238 hours of expert care for patients.

Lee Mason, Managing Director at Assure Consulting Ltd, said: “We have supported Sue Ryder over the past year following the care they provided to a valued member of our team in his final weeks towards the end of 2021. We are so pleased that we did. Yes, because it was well deserved but also the experience has been so rewarding for the whole team.

“We have taken part in series of organised events and spent some time at the Moggerhanger hospice helping out with gardening and experiencing first-hand the kind of care that is offered. Each year we support a different charity and 2022, with Sue Ryder, has been the most rewarding so far.”

Nick Burr, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “The funds raised will make a huge difference in helping us to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives.”

