Bedford bus service extended to cover Elstow Park and Ride site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anyone who uses the Elstow Park and Ride site is getting an extended Grant Palmer 44 service from Monday (February 26).

The expansion will replace the Stagecoach number 2 which is stopping its service on the same day due to low passenger numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new service will run hourly, with extra service at peak times, from Monday to Saturday each week. A single fare will cost £2 and for a group of six people it will be just £6.

The park & ride

It’s being jointly funded by Bedford Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council with Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIP+) grant funding from the Government – and it’s hoped it will benefit residents in Ampthill and Flitwick too.

Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways, and transport at Bedford Borough Council, said: "We understand the importance of reliable public transportation for our residents and commuters. The extension of the Grant Palmer 44 service reflects our dedication to ensuring accessibility and connectivity within Bedford borough.

“The park and ride service has needed a review for some time, by working together with Grant Palmer we hope to encourage more people that work and visit Bedford to make use of this service and reduce congestion on our roads."

Advertisement

Advertisement