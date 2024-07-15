Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus drivers and Unite members are celebrating after settling a pay dispute with Stagecoach.

Over 140 bus drivers in the county have now accepted a 15.9% pay rise over the next two years from Cambus, a subsidiary of Stagecoach. An initial 11.4% will be applied within six months with a further rise in June 2025. The increases apply to all rates and allowances including sick pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a brilliant victory for our members who have justly won an inflation-busting pay rise. Their desire to challenge the poor pay offer they'd initially received and willingness to take to the picket line has brought them a significant pay rise. This shows the power of the union in winning for workers and that Unite supports our members every step of the way."

Unite regional officer Mark Plumb added: "Our members should be congratulated on their pay victory at Cambus – they do a highly skilled and stressful job in all weathers. There endeavours fully deserve to be recognised and well-paid. Unite is the winning union and this is another victory in the passenger transport sector putting pay in the pockets of our members."

In a statement from Stagecoach, it said would be running a full, extended range of services for the River Festival this week, after the “proposed industrial action was averted following an improved pay offer”.