Bedford Borough: Take steps to prevent your home flooding this winter

Measures are being taken to raise awareness and help homeowners prepare for the risk of flooding.

Tips and advice will be provided by Bedford Borough Council, along with the Environment Agency, during Flood Action Week – a national campaign running from October 13 to October 17.

The week will include engaging social media posts sharing practical advice, local stories, and information, culminating in a public event at Harpur Square on Friday, October 17, from 11am to 2pm.

Bedfordshire Fire Service, Bedfordshire Police, and the Bedford Borough Council Resilience and Highways teams will be on hand, along with other partner organisations, to offer advice and support.

Get advice about flood prevention at a public event at Bedford's Harpur Square, next Friday (Ocober 17)

Last year widespread flooding caused disruption across the Borough after the river broke its banks forcing road closures and misery for some homeowners whose properties suffered flood damage.

According to the Environment Agency, the average cost to recover from flood damage is around £30,000, with repair works often keeping people from returning home for five months or more.

Mayor and Portfolio Holder or Emergency Planning, Tom Wootton, said: “Flooding can be daunting, and its effects long-lasting. I see the worry it causes families and neighbours.

"Flood Action Week is not just about information, it’s about empowering every homeowner to protect their property and loved ones. While the council and emergency services stand ready to help, being prepared yourself is the first and most important step. Together, we build a safer, stronger Bedford Borough.”

The council says Flood Action Week is the perfect opportunity to come together as a community and learn key steps to keep homes safe, build resilience, and know exactly who to turn to if the unthinkable happens.

Bedford Borough’s network of community flood groups report making great strides in improving local communication and flood response - but that it’s every homeowner’s responsibility to protect their property from flooding.

To help prevent flooding, the council runs a cyclical gully clearing rota on public highways with clearance on known flood hotspots. It also responds to emergency calls to unblock gullies and reduce flood risk. If any resident is aware of something that could increase the risk of flooding in Bedford Borough, they are able to find who to report it here

Visit the council website to find out more about what you can do to prepare for flooding.

