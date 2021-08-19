Time is running out to have your say on the future of Bedford Borough - with this phase of the consultation set to close in two weeks.

You have until 5pm on Friday, September 3 to make your views known on the Local Plan - which will set out the future of grown and development from new homes and schools to jobs and infrastructure.

The plan needs to allocate land for a minimum of 12,500 new homes and space for around 8,650 jobs.

Mayor Dave Hodgson

While the Local Plan 2030 was approved in January 2020, there are some policies that need updating earlier than normal in order to keep them in line with national policies.

This consultation is asking for your views on a development strategy to 2040 and where growth can be delivered.

Last year, Bedford Borough Council asked for your thoughts about the locations where growth might take place.

These have fed into four short-listed options focused on the urban area, the A421 corridor and existing and planned rail stations.

Three of these include one or two new settlements.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said “Throughout the summer, local people have been responding to this Local Plan consultation, having their say on the future of their Borough.

“Local Plans set out where houses and jobs can be in the future, and policies around town centres and more. We know how much people care about their area and we really want to hear your views."

He added: "“This won’t be your last opportunity to have your say on the Local Plan 2040, but we want to hear from as many people as possible to help us plan for the future together.”

The council will be holding a drop-in session at The Howard Centre by the indoor entrance to TKMaxx this Saturday (August 21) from 11am to 2pm, where you can talk to its team about the plan.

The full consultation paper, a summary leaflet, and a set of FAQs about the paper can be seen online, where you can also have your say. You can also request a paper copy of the consultation document and/or response form by calling 01234 718070.

You can also respond by post to Planning Policy Team, Bedford Borough Council, Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, MK42 9AP.