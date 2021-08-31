Bedford Borough Council given £280k to encourage people to learn English

The council has been awarded £280,299 from the Government to help deliver English language support.

The cash is part of the ESOL for Integration Fund (EFIF) to deliver a further year of English language classes and outreach to help address the barriers which prevent people learning English.

The Bedford ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) Service has now been awarded over £600,000 in total, with previous awards of £180,000 in 2019/20 and £188,000 in 2020/21.

Bedford Borough Council

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “This further funding award really is a mark of the incredible work that our Bedford ESOL Advice Service has done, despite the pandemic, to help reach out and encourage people to learn English who may have otherwise found it hard to access that support.

“Community groups told us they needed more resources invested into community-led English language provision, so we are pleased that the majority of this grant award, as with last year, will be used by local community groups to meet ESOL needs in our communities.

“Language can be a huge barrier for people to access vital services. Anyone wanting to learn or improve their English can get help to do so via the Bedford ESOL Advice Service website at www.bedfordesol.org.uk. I am really proud of the work that our English Language Partnership does, and my thanks go to our partners in this project: ACCM UK, Kings Arms Project, Noah Academy, PBIC and 1mpact.”

Warren Edwards, head of training and employment at Noah Academy said: “Throughout the pandemic we were able to offer those most in need ESOL training online and, where restrictions allowed, face-to-face delivery in small groups.