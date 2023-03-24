The new apprenticeship will be advertised soon

The council’s trading standards department has been awarded £20,000 for a new apprentice.

The cash – from the East of England Trading Standards Association (EETSA) – will help with training needs and along with funding from Bedford Borough Council will support a Regulatory Compliance Officer (RCO) Apprentice.

It will pay for the role for 18 months and will enable an apprentice to complete the level 4 RCO apprenticeship.

Areas of work include investigating counterfeit goods, protecting consumers from unsafe products, taking action to ensure the welfare of animals and protecting residents from scams, rogue traders and doorstep crime.