News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
1 hour ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
4 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
5 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
6 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
7 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Bedford Borough Council given £20k for new trading standards officer

The new apprenticeship will be advertised soon

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT

The council’s trading standards department has been awarded £20,000 for a new apprentice.

The cash – from the East of England Trading Standards Association (EETSA) – will help with training needs and along with funding from Bedford Borough Council will support a Regulatory Compliance Officer (RCO) Apprentice.

Read More
A third of Bedford residents are economically inactive
Most Popular
Bedford Borough Council has been awarded £20,000 for a new apprenticeship role
Bedford Borough Council has been awarded £20,000 for a new apprenticeship role
Bedford Borough Council has been awarded £20,000 for a new apprenticeship role

It will pay for the role for 18 months and will enable an apprentice to complete the level 4 RCO apprenticeship.

Areas of work include investigating counterfeit goods, protecting consumers from unsafe products, taking action to ensure the welfare of animals and protecting residents from scams, rogue traders and doorstep crime.

Cllr Colleen Atkins, portfolio holder for community safety, regulatory services and housing, said: “I would like to congratulate council staff on the hard work that resulted in this grant being awarded, thank EETSA for their support in making this opportunity available, and look forward to meeting the new member of the team.”

The apprenticeship role will be advertised here in the new financial year

Bedford Borough Council