Bedford Boot Camps unveils new assault course - just for children

Bedford Boot Camps has launched a children's summer camp to keep youngsters entertained throughout the summer.

Called Little Bandits it's open to anyone aged seven to 13.

Camille Angol set up her business in 2011 initially for men and women but has now expanded it.

She said: “The idea behind it was to dust off the cobwebs lockdown has left on some of the children.

“We began advertising slowly and realised just how important this could be for children’s mental health."

Little Bandits have full access to a 17-piece outdoor assault course - the obstacles were all made by hand and are the first of their kind to be made available to children in Bedford.

They include an 8ft A-frame and 10-bar metal monkey frame, tyre runs, long cargo crawl, hay bale stack, spider net and a fun 10-metre slip and slide to finish.

Camille added: "We’re hoping to finish the programme by taking the children to a mud run. Fingers crossed we can make that happen before they head back to school in September.”

1. Children tackle the tyre runs

2. The 10-bar metal monkey frame

3. The 8ft A-frame

4. The Little Bandits being put though their paces