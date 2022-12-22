It's 'lights, camera, action!' for Somewhere 2 Sing choir.

Singers from Bedford, Biggleswade, and Leighton Buzzard star in a music video that has supported an estimated 120,000 homeless children in Britain this Christmas.

Members of the 500-strong Somewhere 2 Sing choir from across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Essex performed ‘Somewhere In My Memory’ from the hit film Home Alone during a sell-out Christmas concert at St Albans Cathedral this December, raising nearly £4,000 in a day.

The song was captured on video by film director Ross Simpson, from Woodbury Recording Studios, and released on social media, with a link to a JustGiving page in aid of the homeless charity, Shelter. Money poured in, including a £1,000 anonymous donation, and within 24 hours the choir had raised more than £3,800 of the £5,000 target. The amount has now passed £4,000 with donations still coming in.

Duncan Rutherford, founder of Somewhere 2 Sing, thanked all those who had donated to the appeal. He said: "We had the opportunity to perform at a truly stunning venue and felt we should do more than just the concert; to try and have a further reach and do something good. During rehearsal, one of the songs in our repertoire called, Somewhere In My Memory, struck a chord with a message that the charity Shelter were promoting; about having a place to call home. We decided it would be very fitting as a music video to help raise awareness and funds.

“No child should ever have to put on a brave face when experiencing homelessness, especially at Christmas. Children have a right to feel safe and secure in their own home and in a position to make happy memories.”

Somewhere 2 Sing was founded by Duncan in 2016 in Hertford with 20 members and it has since grown across the region and now welcomes more than 500 members each week. The choir is open to adults - whether with previous singing experience or none at all. The Bedfordshire members attend classes in Ampthill, Biggleswade, Flitwick and Leighton Buzzard.

You can watch the recording here, and see this year’s Shelter advert about homeless children this Christmas at YouTube.