Bedford beauty therapist who works out of luxury log cabin in back garden up for top award

A woman who set up a beauty business in her back garden has been shortlisted for a major award.

Fiona Quinn, of Bromham, runs Dollyblue Beauty from a luxury log cabin with underfloor heating, offering everything from manicures and massages to professional peels and microneedling.

And she was surprised to discover she'd reached the finals in the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Fiona Quinn

Set up five years ago when Fiona found business rates too high, Dollyblue Beauty has gone from strength to strength, slowly building up a clientele.

The 50-year-old has been shortlisted in the skin clinic of the year category.

"I've got everything crossed," she said.

Run by Creative Oceanic, the awards are voted by the public and the winners will be crowned in March.