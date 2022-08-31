Bedford author hopes new murder mystery will raise funds for cancer charity
“Much of my inspiration came from walks along the River Great Ouse”
A Bedford author’s new novel was inspired by the town’s river.
Frank Malley is hoping the book – called If It Looks Like a Duck – will raise cash for the Primrose cancer charity at Bedford Hospital.
The murder mystery surrounds the death of a pub landlord, found in a river, apparently having committed suicide. A tenacious reporter decides all is not what it seems and launches her own investigation, uncovering a web of intrigue.
Frank said: “Much of my inspiration came from walks along the River Great Ouse, especially the town’s Embankment and the stretch between Priory Country Marina and Great Barford.
"Some incidents and venues may strike a chord with Bedford river walkers.”
It is Frank’s sixth book, and his second novel published this summer, following the release of The 13th Assassin in May.
All royalties go directly to the Primrose Car Service, part of the Bedford Hospital & Friends Charity.
Frank, from Willington, works as a volunteer for the service, transporting patients needing radiotherapy treatment from all over Bedfordshire to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
A journalist by profession, Malley travelled the world reporting on sport for the Daily Express and the Press Association.
He will be talking about life as a novelist and journalist, and signing copies of his new book at The Eagle Bookshop, St Peter’s Street, Bedford, on Thursday, September 15th, at 7pm. Admission free.
If It Looks Like a Duck (Whisper Publishing) is available on Amazon or from The Eagle Bookshop.