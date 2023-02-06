Bedford and Oakley cadets join big blue parade to celebrate anniversary of the Air Training Corps

Cadets from Bedford and Oakley were on parade this weekend to mark the 82nd anniversary of the Air Training Corps.

Every year local squadrons meet together for smaller sector parades, celebrating what is known as “ATC Sunday” on the anniversary of the Corps' formation. But for the first time since lockdown, Bedfordshire & Cambridgeshire Wing has seen over 350 personnel on parade at DITG Chicksands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The parade was led by Royal Air Force cadets of the Wing Band under the guidance of Flight Sergeant Ben Ellis from 105 (Cambourne) Squadron.

AVM Rich Maddison inspecting the parade with Wing banner bearer Sgt Ross of Oakley Squadron and on the left, OC of Bedford Squadron, Flt Lt Llewellyn.

Taking the salute and inspecting the parade was Air Vice Marshall (AVM) Richard Maddison OBE MA RAF, Air Officer Commanding 22 Group, Royal Air Force. AVM Maddison is no stranger to the ATC as he has flown around 1,200 air cadet sorties and he is in command of the RAF Group that oversees the RAFAC.

He told the cadets he is as proud of the ATC now as he was when he joined as a cadet almost 40 years ago. A previous parade banner bearer himself, AVM Maddison said he recognised the training and dedication needed to achieve the high standard as he witnessed on the parade.

The cadets also welcomed His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant for Bedfordshire, Colonel Sidney Abrahams TD DL, and His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire, Mr Christopher Walkinshaw.

In addition, they also welcomed Group Captain Dave Boreham BSc (Hons) RAF, who is the Regional Commandant of Central & Eastern Region, which contains Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing. This was Group Captain Boreham’s first Beds & Cambs Wing parade since he joined the Region in June 2022. Group Captain Boreham commented he was “delighted” see the look of pride on the cadet’s faces as they saluted the reviewing officers.

Wing Commander Rob Bradshaw RAFAC, Officer Commanding Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing, said the parade filled him with immense pride to have the opportunity to parade the Wing in front of AVM Maddison, and congratulated all the cadets and staff on parade, plus the staff who were assisting behind the scenes.

As well as the Wing banner, carried by Cadet Sergeant Jake Ross of 2462 (Oakley) Squadron, each of the 28 Squadrons also paraded their own banner. Sgt Ross said being chosen as the Wing banner bearer was “a proud moment in his time as a cadet”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RAF Air Cadets have a varied range of activities for both adults and cadets from aviation, STEM, fieldcraft, leadership, radio and cyber, drill, first aid and sports to shooting, flying and gliding. Many air cadets also attend camps and expeditions, both across the UK and abroad. Air cadets also have the opportunity to participate in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme along with taking BTEC qualifications.

Over the past 82 years the ATC expanded to over 1,000 units in the UK and overseas, and merged with the Combined Cadet Force (RAF) to form the modern day RAF Air Cadets. In Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing there are 28 squadrons and over a thousand cadets. The RAFAC is currently recruiting volunteer adult staff and cadets for a variety of roles based in towns and cities across the two counties.