"Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway is no longer just a vision": Canal construction to begin
And yesterday (Thursday), Bedford Borough Council celebrated the official launch of this part of the long-awaited Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway project.
In a statement from the council, it said this phase will focus on constructing sections of the canal, as funding opportunities become available.
Tom Wootton, Bedford mayor, said: "The Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway is no longer just a vision, it's becoming a reality. The launch of the delivery phase marks a significant milestone, and we're excited to collaborate with our partners to bring this transformative project to life."
It’s hoped the waterway will be more than just a canal – by creating new jobs, leisure opportunities, and environmental benefits for the region while encouraging development and economic growth.
Simon Clewlow, chair of the Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway Trust, said: "I'm thrilled to announce that the Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway Park is taking a major step forward. The launch of a new delivery phase signifies years of hard work and dedication coming to fruition. This phased approach ensures benefits come to the local area now, while at the same time, we will keep promoting how the strategic benefits the project will bring to the region can be maximised."
The completed waterway will connect Milton Keynes to Bedford – linking the Grand Union Canal with the River Great Ouse. It’s hoped it will not only boost tourism and recreation but also provide an alternative route for more sustainable modes of transport.
