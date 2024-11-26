Bedford and Kempston host two Christmas lights switch on events this weekend

You know what’s it like, you wait for Christmas lights to be switched on, then two come along.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Bedford’s original event was postponed due to high winds and Storm Bert, it’s now be rescheduled for Saturday (November 30).

And if all that excitement wasn't enough, Kempston flick the switch the following day – on Sunday (December 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Bedford, the festivities begin at 10am with a jam-packed schedule, including:

Christmas lights will be switched on this Saturday in Bedford and on Sunday in Kempston

Live music throughout the day, featuring Bedford Music Service, plus a Christmas set by Laura Menozzi in the afternoon

At 5pm, join Laura Menozzi, mayor Tom Wootton, Priory School Choir, and Father Christmas for the official countdown to illuminate Harpur Square

After the switch-on, belt out your favourite Christmas carols with Laura and groove to festive tunes with DJ Steven Gordon Wilson until 6.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’ll also be a mini Christmas market, Christmas crazy golf, Christmas Photo Booth, and the Love Bedford Express Land Train.

It’s worth noting there’ll be extended market hours until 7pm.

Over to The Saxon Centre in Kempston on Sunday, and the Christmas lights will be switched on at 5pm.

The fun kicks off at noon with Kempston Boys & Girls Brigade; followed by Dhol Drums; then choir singing from Bedford Youth Gospel Choir followed by Balliol School.

At 3.50pm, Lissie Allsopp performs, followed by St John’s School before the big switch on at 5pm. Kempston Concert Band finish off proceedings.