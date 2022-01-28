Bedford actor stars in international director Zhang Yimou’s new movie
Director has previously worked with Matt Damon and Christian Bale
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:45 pm
Bedford-born actor AJ Donnelly is set to star in famed director Zhang Yimou's latest movie.
Zhang Yimou - whose previous films have included The Great Wall with Matt Damon and The Flowers of War starring Christian Bale - chose AJ to be one of the few foreign actors to appear in his new movie, Snipers.
AJ has been living in Beijing since 2005 and has been working as an actor in China since 2013.