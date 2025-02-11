Bedford actor lands role in major movie with John Cusack and Chow Yun-Fat

Rising Bedford actor AJ Donnelly is hoping to take Hollywood by storm after landing a role which he describes as “nothing short of incredible”.

He’s starring alongside Chow Yun-Fat and John Cusack in Detective Chinatown 1900, the latest instalment in the globally popular Detective Chinatown franchise.

And while his screen time is limited, Donnelly – who plays racist Irish union lead Thomas Lewis – describes the experience as a career-defining moment.

He said: "Working with Chow Yun-Fat and John Cusack was nothing short of incredible. These are actors I grew up watching, and to now be on set with them, casually chatting and learning from their acting processes, was both surreal and deeply inspiring."

AJ Donnelly and Hollywood legend John Cusack on the set of Detective Chinatown 1900

Set in the early 1900s, Detective Chinatown 1900 blends action, mystery, and historical intrigue, bringing a fresh perspective to the franchise and maintaining its trademark slapstick humour.

Donnelly added: "This film has been a dream come true and has only fueled my passion for storytelling. I may have had a small role, but it’s made me even more excited for what’s next. I would love to work on more projects that connect different cultures through storytelling.”

As well as mastering an Irish accent for the role, the 44-year-old actor had to learn how to free dive, despite previously being afraid of water and unable to swim.

Moviegoers will know Hollywood veteran John Cusack from High Fidelity, and Con Air while Chow Yun-Fat, a legend in Hong Kong cinema, is best known for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and The Replacement Killers.