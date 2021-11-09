Bedford Academy reopens after body found on site

Bedford Academy reopened this morning (Tuesday, November 9) after a body was discovered on the site on Monday.

The Mile Road school was shut yesterday as police investigated the discovery.

An announcement on the school website said the Academy would re-open to students at the normal time today.

Police are treating the death as 'unexplained'

Bedfordshire Police confirmed it was an "unexplained death".

A spokesman for the force said they were called at about 7.50am.

"The man has yet to be formally identified," he said.

Head teacher Chris Deller described it as 'a really tough day' on Twitter. He wrote: "Thank you to our wonderful @Bedford_Academy community today for their flexibility and support. A really tough day for everyone. School is open as normal tomorrow.