Beauty and the Beast panto at Bedford Corn Exchange postponed due to Covid-19

This year's Bedford Corn Exchange panto Beauty and the Beast has been postponed until next Christmas due to suspected Covid-19 cases in the theatre company.

The panto was due to run until December 31 - but will now be rescheduled for Christmas 2022.

Anyone with tickets will have their seats transferred to the news dates - but there will be refunds for people who are unable to attend next year.

The borough council has asked for patience as it contacts theatregoers.

A post on the Corn Exchange's Facebook page explained the situation.

A spokesperson for Rare Productions said: “We are very sad to announce that this year’s panto 'Beauty & The Beast', due to be performed at Bedford Corn Exchange, has had to be postponed.

“This is due to a number of suspected COVID-19 cases within the company and the necessity to keep our cast, crew and audience as safe as possible.

“We only postpone performances as a last resort. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused and we understand how frustrating this is for all."

"The panto will now be rescheduled for Christmas 2022.”

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson added:“Despite robust and agreed safety measures in place, it is with regret that the decision has been taken by the Pantomime Company to cancel remaining performances of this year’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, due to a number of suspected cases of COVID-19 in the Pantomime Company. We support and endorse this sensible approach".

“All performances of Beauty and the Beast will be rescheduled for December 2022 and we will be in touch with all customers about the new dates.