BBC Children In Need's Rickshaw Challenge will be pedalling through Bedford

The One Show's Matt Baker and a team of six young people began the eight day challenge, pedalling from Holyhead to London, on Friday, November 8.

On Thursday, they will set off from Melton Mowbray and travel through Leicestershire and Northamptonshire before ending the penultimate day of the 400 mile journey in Bedford, they will then make their way to Elstree Studios on Friday, November 15, during the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

The annual challenge is now in its ninth year and this year’s route will see the team tackle the highest village in the UK, Flash in the Peak District, and the steepest street in the world in Harlech, Wales.

BBC Children In Need's Rickshaw Challenge.

This year, McLaren has gone one step further and created an innovative solution that enables visually impaired and blind riders to take part in the challenge.

A recumbent guide-trike, which fixes to the front of the Rickshaw allows steering and braking to be managed by a guide rider whilst a visually impaired rider pedals from the main driving seat of the Rickshaw.

The team taking on the challenge this year is made up of six young people, Adelle, 17 from Belfast, Emma, 18, from Nottingham, Josh, 17, from Lancashire, Kelsey, 17 from Watford, Thomas, 17 from Swindon and Uche, 20 from London.

Matt Baker, Presenter of The One Show who will be joining the team on the road, said of the challenge: “We have a truly inspirational team joining us on the road, and we’re looking forward to seeing all those friendly faces who will be cheering us on from the roadside, as we battle the elements and complete the 400 mile journey from Wales to Elstree.”

Since 2011, The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge has raised over £25 million for BBC Children in Need, with donations going on to make a difference to the lives of children and young people across the UK who need it most.

The Hunter Foundation (THF) has pledged to give 40p for every £1 donated by the public to the Rickshaw Challenge.

Speaking of the pledge, Sir Tom Hunter said: “Every year I watch the Rickshaw Challenge and I can’t help but be inspired by the wonderful young people on the road and all of the support that I see from people across the UK getting together to fundraise and donate to BBC Children in Need.

"This year I’m looking forward to watching the whole nation get behind the team again and help us to raise even more money for such a worthy cause.

“At The Hunter Foundation we aim to maximise the impact that our money has on children and young people across the UK who are facing disadvantage, and working with BBC Children in Need enables us to do this.

"That’s why this year for every £1 donated to the Rickshaw Challenge we will donate 40p and make your donation go even further.”