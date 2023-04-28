News you can trust since 1845
Bank holiday opening times for Bedford pharmacies as health boss warns people to plan ahead

NHS is urging people to plan ahead

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:51 BST
Medication in pharmacyMedication in pharmacy
Medication in pharmacy

The NHS is warning people in Bedford are being to plan ahead for the May bank holiday weekends.

Some GP practices and pharmacies will have reduced opening hours or be closed over the bank holiday weekends, and patients are urged to check ahead to make sure they don’t run out of medication.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, Medical Director, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “We want people to be able to enjoy the bank holiday weekends in May. Planning ahead to ensure you have the correct amount of medication and ordering repeat prescriptions in advance is an important step to avoid any delays or disruptions.

“Bank holidays are normally a busy time for our local health services, so we are encouraging people to choose health services wisely.

“People can play their part by using NHS 111 online or by phone for their urgent care needs however if the issue is urgent and/or life threatening then call 999 or visit your local A&E department.”

There are three bank holidays in May: on May 1, May 8 and May 29.

Patients should order their repeat prescriptions at least two working days before they run out of medication.

The Bedford pharmacies that will be open this bank holiday Monday and on the King’s Coronation bank holiday are:

> Boots, The Harpur Centre: Open May 1 10am to 4pm and May 8 10am to 4pm.

> Tesco, Cardington Road: Open May 1 9am to 5pm and May 8 9am to 5pm.

> LLoyds Pharmacy, Fairfield Park, Clapham Road: Open May 1 10am to 4pm and May 8 10am to 4pm.

> Tesco, Riverfield Drive: Open May 1 9am to 5pm and May 8 9am to 5pm.

> Boots, Interchange Retail Park: Open May 1 11am to 5pm and May 8 11am to 5pm

> Lloyds Pharmacy in Sainsbury’s, Bedford Road, Kempston: Open May 1 10am to 4pm and May 8 10am to 4pm.

