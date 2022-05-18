Banish bad hair days as Bedford man takes business mobile with app-powered barbershop

Hey guys, ever wanted to get a haircut at your home, office – or even your gym?

Well, fear not as TRIM-IT – the UK's first mobile app-powered barbershop – has teamed up with a Bedford barber to provide just that service.

No queuing necessary for the fellas as you can just book a barber on the app – and quickly nip out for a cut and a close shave.

The TRIM-IT van that has a built-in heating system

TRIM-IT has teamed up with Mario – who started barbering in 2005.

He said: “I’ve always loved going to the barbers from a young age. Felt that appearance was always important.

“I used to love trying different, creative hairstyles myself. It allows me to be creative and that’s where my passion grew.”

TRIM-IT was the brainchild of Darren Tenkorang during his studies at the University of Sussex.