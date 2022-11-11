babyballet dance teacher wins Silver at Bedfordshire business awards
Lauren Shepherd runs babyballet Biggleswade and Bedford
A dance teacher has won a Silver accolade at the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Awards.
Lauren Shepherd, who lives in Biggleswade runs babyballet Biggleswade and Bedford, was recognised in the ‘Business Woman of the Year’ category during a ceremony at The Bedford Corn Exchange. Lauren was previously a West End performer, but started teaching in 2015 to ensure a better work-life balance as she became a mum.
Lauren said: "I cannot tell you how humbled and proud I am to receive this award after struggling through the pandemic and fighting to keep my business alive afterwards. I was just happy to have been selected as a finalist in such a prestigious category. I feel extremely honoured that my hard work was praised by the judges two years in a row."
The entrepreneur was recognised during last year's competition, as she won Silver in the ‘Business Chameleon Awards Category’ for her efforts both during and after the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Lauren added: "Becoming a franchise owner back in 2015 was one of the best decisions I ever made. I didn’t want to return to performing eight shows a week in the West End, and the business meant I could fit my job around being a mummy. It’s the most rewarding job in the world and the goal for the future is to keep spreading the magical world of babyballet. I expanded to Bedford in 2017 and I expanded to Stevenage this year with my long-standing teacher, Lucy Hunt. Our classes are for ages six months to six years, and our door is always open if you’d like to join us."