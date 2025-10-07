Baby remembrance service to be held at Bedford crematorium
The council, in partnership with Clarabut and Plumbe, will be hosting to a baby remembrance service on Wednesday, October 15 at 10.45am.
It will give families and individuals the chance to remember and honour the babies they’ve lost. Attendees will have the opportunity to light a candle during the ceremony.
The service will be led by Kevin Gavaghan, a member of The Association of Independent Celebrants, ensuring a compassionate and respectful ceremony. It is open to adults and children alike and forms part of Baby Loss Awareness Week as well as International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
Bedford Corn Exchange will also be lit pink and blue this Thursday (October 9) as a poignant tribute to Baby Loss Awareness Week.