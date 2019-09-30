Aylesbury shoppers invited to play ping pong at Friars Square

Shoppers at Friars Square will be able to enjoy playing table tennis for free at a new pop-up Ping Pong Parlour which has opened in the shopping centre.

The parlour can be found next to Roman and will be open 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Shoppers of all ages are welcome to drop in and try their hand at ping pong. Friars Square shopping centre has teamed up with Table Tennis England, the sport’s National Governing Body, to get more people playing the game.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “We are delighted to host a Ping Pong Parlour at Friars Square. It’s only been open a couple of days but it has already proved popular with shoppers.”

“If anyone wants to play all they need to do is come to the parlour pick up a bat and a ball and get going.”

Ping Pong Parlours have already opened in 50 shopping centres nationwide and form part of Table Tennis England’s vision to inspire people to get active and lead happier, healthier lifestyles by introducing table tennis into the places they already spend time in their everyday lives.

Other initiatives delivered by Table Tennis England helping to achieve this, include Ping!, a street ping pong project which places hundreds of outdoor tables in public places of towns and cities; Loop, which introduces table tennis into the workplace; and Ping in the Community, which provides table tennis opportunities for community organisations.

To find out more about Ping Pong Parlours please visit: www.pingpongparlour.net